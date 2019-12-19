$287.44 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $287.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.40 million to $288.47 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $262.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.00.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.77. 153,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,107. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $373.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $4,963,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654,832.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock worth $16,757,950 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

