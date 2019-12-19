$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to announce $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $25.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $103.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.40 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $161.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, CFO Neale Redington acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $53,890.00. Also, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 925,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.