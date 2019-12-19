$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to announce $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $25.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $103.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $110.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.40 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $161.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7,415.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 937,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 925,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,435,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 823,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 220,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 100,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.
About Colony Credit Real Estate
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
