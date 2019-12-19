$354.02 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $354.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.66 million to $363.80 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $333.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $691,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,521 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,210 shares of company stock worth $4,831,432. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. 213,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

