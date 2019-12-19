$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post sales of $6.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.44 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $23.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $24.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,381,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,212,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $453,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,386,145 shares in the company, valued at $270,326,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,444. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

