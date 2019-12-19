$67.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $67.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.66 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $71.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $265.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.44 billion to $267.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $264.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $256.06 billion to $269.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,652,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,585,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $292.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

