$733.30 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post sales of $733.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.20 million and the highest is $739.24 million. Icon posted sales of $679.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Icon.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

Icon stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.12. 399,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,929. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 0.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.