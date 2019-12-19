$830.84 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post $830.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $822.70 million to $849.50 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $741.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 763,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.51. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,330. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,301,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after acquiring an additional 311,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,303,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.