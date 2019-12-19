AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

AAR has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAR to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 255,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,914. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. AAR has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. AAR’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

