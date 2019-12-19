AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

AAR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. AAR has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.03 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

