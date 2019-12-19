Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.50) price target on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($15.05) to GBX 1,134 ($14.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63).

Shares of ABC stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,405 ($18.48). 364,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,233. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($390,964.89). Also, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($15.09), for a total transaction of £1,949,900 ($2,564,982.90). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,884 shares of company stock worth $229,858,080.

Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

