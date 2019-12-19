AC3 Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. AC3 has a total market cap of $494,611.00 and $622.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AC3 has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

