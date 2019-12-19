ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report $95.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.36 million to $99.10 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $336.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $339.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $496.03 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 507,354 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 758.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,845,000 after purchasing an additional 690,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,975. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.