Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.66-7.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.808-46.672 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.92 billion.Accenture also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.60-7.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.15.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.62. 936,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,539. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,638,549.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

