Acute Angle Cloud Hits One Day Volume of $938,144.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $373,019.00 and approximately $938,144.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,243.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.01800490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.02617072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00561532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00655683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00051979 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

