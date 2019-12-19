Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.95, approximately 486,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 556,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.