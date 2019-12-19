ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €33.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.17 ($50.20).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

Shares of ADJ traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.26 ($36.35). The company had a trading volume of 177,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a fifty-two week low of €33.94 ($39.47) and a fifty-two week high of €54.30 ($63.14). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.