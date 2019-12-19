Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $324.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $324.96.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $2,013,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $325.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,955. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.54. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

