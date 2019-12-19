Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 937,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.