Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 10821881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

