Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 10821881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
