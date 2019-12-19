Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 8.2%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59, 4,283,685 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,793,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advaxis by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

