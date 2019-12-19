Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Down 8.2%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.59, 4,283,685 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,793,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.43.
Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
