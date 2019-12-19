AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Stock Price Up 1.2%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, 173 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 72,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YOLO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000.

