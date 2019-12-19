AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Up 10.8%

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF)’s stock price shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

