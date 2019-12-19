Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $320,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.10 million, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $69.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Also, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $79,335.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock worth $673,443. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,784. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

