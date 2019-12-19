Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Alcidion Group Ltd (ASX:ALC) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.12), 4,147,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 million and a PE ratio of -105.00.

Alcidion Group Company Profile (ASX:ALC)

Alcidion Group Limited provides health informatics software in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Miya ED, which provides a set of clinical dashboards and ED whiteboards that allow emergency rooms to have a dedicated display for risk management; Miya Patient Flow that offers real-time patient journey and bed management solution for its hospital coordination, and risk and task management; Miya Revenue and Reimbursement, an enterprise analytics solution; and Smartpage, a secure healthcare messaging system that enables communication to enhance the coordination of care.

