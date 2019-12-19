Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.16, approximately 610,562 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 525,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 281,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.
