Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.16, approximately 610,562 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 525,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 281,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

