Alliance Resources (ASX:AGS) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 14,232 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 115,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.11.

In other Alliance Resources news, insider Ian Gandel purchased 16,811,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$2,353,580.04 ($1,669,205.70).

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiary, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. Its flagship property includes the Wilcherry Project comprising 7 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,200 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

