AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 16.4% Higher This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $180,692.00 and $667.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

