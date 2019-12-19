Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $159.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura set a $62.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. 61,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,223. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

