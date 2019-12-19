Alonso Ricardo Sells 2,285 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alonso Ricardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $106,709.50.

NASDAQ:RARX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 1,407,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,507,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

