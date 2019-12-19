ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 34,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.38.

