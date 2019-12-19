Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC upgraded Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ALA traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.88. 544,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,985. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$20.87.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$998.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Altagas’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.