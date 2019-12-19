Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $773.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $773.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $777.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $772.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Amc Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 720,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,243. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 33.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Amc Networks by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

