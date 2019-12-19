Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given $11.20 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Amcor an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,670,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth approximately $142,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 217,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,596. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

