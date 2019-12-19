American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National BankShares alerts:

AMNB has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $432.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,431 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American National BankShares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 65,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American National BankShares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.