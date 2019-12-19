American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

AMRB traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.24.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Equities research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

