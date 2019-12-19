Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSF. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.42. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.48. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other news, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,026.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.