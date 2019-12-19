Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $379.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post $379.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.30 million and the highest is $388.40 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $497.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $23,772,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

