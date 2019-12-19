Analysts Anticipate LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

LCNB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.57. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $25,601.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LCNB by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 90.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LCNB by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

