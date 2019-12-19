Analysts Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SMTC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Smith bought 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,895.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald bought 43,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $166,841. 34.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.84. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMTC (SMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.