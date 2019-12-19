Analysts Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SMTC in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SMTC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.84. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.
SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SMTC
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
