Analysts Expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 target price on Anaplan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Anaplan stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 48,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.01. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

In other news, Director Rob Ward sold 396,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $20,624,700.96. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $5,236,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 855,765 shares of company stock valued at $44,081,029. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 339.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

