Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $137,000.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.99. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

