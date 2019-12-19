Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $184.50

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.20.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

DXCM stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.38. 12,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,761. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24. DexCom has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,030.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,636 shares of company stock worth $10,371,627. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DexCom by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 57.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $2,423,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

