Analysts Set First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target at $42.30

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,164.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth $7,031,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

