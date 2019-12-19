Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $168.71

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.71.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.39. 632,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $153.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,324,000 after buying an additional 1,886,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,355,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,496,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,799,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,751 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

