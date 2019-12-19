Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,772. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

