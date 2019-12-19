Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Shares of LL stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,772. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
