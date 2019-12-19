Analysts Set Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) PT at $5.81

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

SUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 279,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,093. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.90. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

