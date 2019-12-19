Analysts Set Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 664,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 318,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 188,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.92. 16,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,967. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $16.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

