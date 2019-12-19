Analysts Set WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $17.70

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.
WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.
Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.88. 3,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $18.30.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
