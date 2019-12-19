Analysts Set WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $17.70

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.88. 3,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

