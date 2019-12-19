Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TJX Companies (TJX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2019 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – TJX Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/9/2019 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2019 – TJX Companies had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

11/20/2019 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

11/20/2019 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – TJX Companies is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 63,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,301. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

Get TJX Companies Inc alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.