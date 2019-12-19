Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/17/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/5/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/21/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

11/7/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/23/2019 – Royal Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

